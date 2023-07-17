The 22-year-old has joined from French outfit Troyes and the Blades will have the option to make his move permanent. He has become the club’s second summer signing, following the addition of Anis Ben Slimane.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "We're pleased and for a number of reasons. It is a position that we knew we needed and to be able to get someone like Yasser in who we think has the qualities and the attributes to add to how we want to play was important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a very front-footed player, he's quick and loves to break forward from defensive positions which is how we want to play. He's played wing-back at his last club, but he's also been comfortable in a back four as well. We're really pleased to get this one done."

The 22-year-old has joined from French outfit Troyes. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Larouci left Liverpool in 2021, after almost four years at Anfield. He made just two senior appearances for the Reds before sealing a permanent move to Troyes. His form at Troyes earned him a debut for France under-21s last year.

Larouci said: "To play for Sheffield United and play in the Premier League, I think this is a good project for me. I am happy. We [Heckingbottom] talked about the team, the project here and the formation and I think that will suit my game. I know a few players here like Rhian [Brewster] and Iliman [Ndiaye] so that will be good to see them again and to work with them.