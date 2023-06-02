All Sections
13 free agents who may interest Leeds United including Everton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Brentford and Manchester United stars

It would not be a surprise to see the Leeds United squad overhauled this summer ahead of a return to the Championship.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:02 BST

The club’s three-year absence from the second tier has come to an end but their is little time for wound-licking. Instead, the Whites must assemble a squad capable of competing for an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, players who can play key roles in promotion hunts rarely come cheap and the free agent market may come in handy. With that in mind, here are 13 players out of contract this summer Leeds may be interested in.

Ayew has been released by Nottingham Forest and impressed at Championship level with Swansea City.

1. Andre Ayew

Ayew has been released by Nottingham Forest and impressed at Championship level with Swansea City.

Photo Sales
The midfielder struggled for Premier League minutes at Everton under Sean Dyche.

2. Tom Davies

The midfielder struggled for Premier League minutes at Everton under Sean Dyche.

Photo Sales
Ghoddos is set to depart Brentford upon the expiry of his contract.

3. Saman Ghoddos

Ghoddos is set to depart Brentford upon the expiry of his contract.

Photo Sales
Joao has spent the last eight years in the Championship.

4. Lucas Joao

Joao has spent the last eight years in the Championship.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
