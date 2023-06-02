13 free agents who may interest Leeds United including Everton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Brentford and Manchester United stars
It would not be a surprise to see the Leeds United squad overhauled this summer ahead of a return to the Championship.
The club’s three-year absence from the second tier has come to an end but their is little time for wound-licking. Instead, the Whites must assemble a squad capable of competing for an immediate return to the Premier League.
However, players who can play key roles in promotion hunts rarely come cheap and the free agent market may come in handy. With that in mind, here are 13 players out of contract this summer Leeds may be interested in.
Page 1 of 4