All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

13 Premier League players set to become free agents who may interest Sheffield United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Wolves and more

The end of June is not far away, meaning free agent season is upon us.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:33 BST

Players at various levels will see their contracts come to an end, making them available for clubs to snap up on a free transfer. Although transfer fees become the talk of the summer window, it can sometimes be the signings made without a fee that prove the most crucial.

Here are 13 Premier League players out of contract this summer who may interest Sheffield United and their top flight counterparts.

If the midfielder can stay fit, he could be an asset for a Premier League outfit.

1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

If the midfielder can stay fit, he could be an asset for a Premier League outfit. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former Manchester United man could prove to be a shrewd addition if he rediscovers the form he showed on loan at West Ham United.

2. Jesse Lingard

The former Manchester United man could prove to be a shrewd addition if he rediscovers the form he showed on loan at West Ham United. Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mina has spent the last five years in the Premier League with Everton.

3. Yerry Mina

Mina has spent the last five years in the Premier League with Everton. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Evans could prove attractive to a Premier League club looking for an experienced and dependable centre-back.

4. Jonny Evans

Evans could prove attractive to a Premier League club looking for an experienced and dependable centre-back. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Premier LeagueEvertonNottingham ForestFulhamWolves