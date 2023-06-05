13 Premier League players set to become free agents who may interest Sheffield United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Wolves and more
The end of June is not far away, meaning free agent season is upon us.
Players at various levels will see their contracts come to an end, making them available for clubs to snap up on a free transfer. Although transfer fees become the talk of the summer window, it can sometimes be the signings made without a fee that prove the most crucial.
Here are 13 Premier League players out of contract this summer who may interest Sheffield United and their top flight counterparts.
Page 1 of 4