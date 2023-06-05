Sheffield United's most valuable players - here's where Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye, John Egan, Rhian Brewster and more rank
Sheffield United are back in the Premier League and their exploits in the Championship will have almost certainly added value to some of their players.
Some of their most impressive performers, such as Senegal sensation Iliman Ndiaye, saw their stock rise during the club’s promotion-winning campaign. However, the Bramall Lane faithful will be hoping the club do not cash in on their prized assets ahead of what looks set to be a tough Premier League season.
Using Transfermarkt data, here are Sheffield United’s most valuable players.
