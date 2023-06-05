All Sections
Sheffield United's most valuable players - here's where Sander Berge, Iliman Ndiaye, John Egan, Rhian Brewster and more rank

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League and their exploits in the Championship will have almost certainly added value to some of their players.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST

Some of their most impressive performers, such as Senegal sensation Iliman Ndiaye, saw their stock rise during the club’s promotion-winning campaign. However, the Bramall Lane faithful will be hoping the club do not cash in on their prized assets ahead of what looks set to be a tough Premier League season.

Using Transfermarkt data, here are Sheffield United’s most valuable players.

Value: €2m

1. 11. Oliver Norwood

Value: €2m Photo: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Value: €3m

2. 10. Rhys Norrington-Davies

Value: €3m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Value: €3m

3. 9. Max Lowe

Value: €3m Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Value: €3.5m

4. 8. George Baldock

Value: €3.5m Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

