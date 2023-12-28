Sheffield United, Arsenal and Everton prodigies are among those included in our list of Premier League players who could thrive on loan in the Championship.
As the January transfer window edges closer, clubs are eyeing talent they could potentially recruit. The mid-season window is a tricky one to navigate and players are often made available at bloated prices.
This is one of the many reasons loan additions can prove incredibly appealing, especially to EFL clubs without war chests at their disposal. The top flight is brimming with talent but not all of it gets regular playing time.
From experienced players simply out of favour to exciting young prospects in need of experience, here are 13 Premier League players who could potentially thrive in the Championship.
1. Lewis Dobbin (Everton)
The winger is a regular on Everton's bench at just 20 and could potentially be a handful for Championship defences. Photo: PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images
2. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United)
The forward has already had an impressive stint in League One with Burton Albion, but has yet to make his mark in the Premier League. He has been absent for the Blades since pre-season and a loan move to the Championship could potentially get him firing again. Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
3. Micah Hamilton (Manchester City)
Trusted by Pep Guardiola to feature in the Champions League earlier this month, it is not difficult to envisage the winger being a threat in the second tier. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
4. Emiliano Marcondes (AFC Bournemouth)
The experienced playmaker has two Championship promotions on his CV and could be a huge asset for someone back in the second tier. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images