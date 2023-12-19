The countdown to Christmas is still on but Sheffield United, Leeds United and the rest of Yorkshire club’s may already have their minds on the January transfer window.

It is a window that offers an opportunity to bolster ranks mid-season, although it can often prove tricky to navigate. Players are made available at bloated prices and losing players mid-campaign can unsettle a squad.

A number of promotion races and relegation battles have had life breathed into them by savvy January business. However, unsuccessful dealings can derail a season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is undoubtedly a crucial month and below are all the key details fans need to know before it gets underway.

Leeds United recruited the likes of Djed Spence and Glen Kamara in the summer window. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

When does the January transfer window open?

The window will open on Monday, January 1. Clubs across Europe’s major five leagues will all be able to start doing deals on this day, as will EFL clubs.

When does the January transfer window close?

The window will slam shut at 11pm GMT on Thursday, February 1. Some deals can be done beyond the deadline with the help of deal sheets. The Yorkshire Post will be providing live transfer updates on the final day of the window, right up until the deadline.

When can new signings be registered?