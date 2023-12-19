When does the January transfer window open? Key information for Sheffield United, Hull City and Leeds United
It is a window that offers an opportunity to bolster ranks mid-season, although it can often prove tricky to navigate. Players are made available at bloated prices and losing players mid-campaign can unsettle a squad.
A number of promotion races and relegation battles have had life breathed into them by savvy January business. However, unsuccessful dealings can derail a season.
It is undoubtedly a crucial month and below are all the key details fans need to know before it gets underway.
When does the January transfer window open?
The window will open on Monday, January 1. Clubs across Europe’s major five leagues will all be able to start doing deals on this day, as will EFL clubs.
When does the January transfer window close?
The window will slam shut at 11pm GMT on Thursday, February 1. Some deals can be done beyond the deadline with the help of deal sheets. The Yorkshire Post will be providing live transfer updates on the final day of the window, right up until the deadline.
When can new signings be registered?
New arrivals can be registered in January, as clubs are able to make changes to the squad lists they assembled in the summer.