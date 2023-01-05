News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

January transfer window 2023: The ins and outs at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Middlesbrough FC, Rotherham United, Sheffield United, Barnsley FC, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town

The January transfer window is open and clubs have until Tuesday 31st to buy, sell and loan players.

By Stuart Rayner
4 minutes ago

After that, clubs will only be able to sign free agents.

Here are the signings and outgoings at Yorkshire’s 11 league clubs to date.

Hide Ad

BARNSLEY

Most Popular
ARRIVAL: Max Wober has joined Leeds United from RB Salzburg for a fee thought to be around £10m
Hide Ad

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

Hide Ad

BRADFORD CITY

Ins: Ciaran Kelly (St Patrick's Athletic, free), Matt Derbyshire (North East United, free), Finn Cousin-Dawson (Spennymoor Town, loan recall), Oscar Threlkeld (Oldham Athletic, loan recall), Kian Harratt (Huddersfield Town, loan recall).

Hide Ad
LOWTON ON LOAN: Matt Lowton has joined Huddersfield Town from Burnley

Outs: Finn Cousin-Dawson (Colchester United, undisclosed).

Hide Ad

DONCASTER ROVERS

Ins: None.

Hide Ad

Outs: None.

FAMILIAR FACE: Bradford City's new striker Matt Derbyshire was at Rotherham United
Hide Ad

HARROGATE TOWN

In: None.

Hide Ad

Out: None.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Hide Ad

Ins: Matt Lowton (Burnley, loan), Florian Kamberi (free agent), Kian Harratt (Bradford City, loan recall), Kyle Hudlin (Wimbledon, loan recall).

Outs: None.

Hide Ad

HULL CITY

Ins: None.

Hide Ad

Outs: None.

LEEDS UNITED

Hide Ad

Ins: Max Wober (RB Salzburg, undisclosed).

Outs: Mateusz Klich (released).

Hide Ad

MIDDLESBROUGH

Ins: Daniel Dodds (Darlington, loan recall).

Hide Ad

Outs: None.

ROTERHAM UNITED

Hide Ad

Ins: None.

Outs: None.

Hide Ad

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Ins: Will Osula (Derby County, loan return), Harry Boyes (Forest Green Rovers, loan recall).

Hide Ad

Outs: None.

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

Hide Ad

Ins: None.

Outs: None.