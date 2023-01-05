After that, clubs will only be able to sign free agents.
Here are the signings and outgoings at Yorkshire’s 11 league clubs to date.
BARNSLEY
Ins: None.
Outs: None.
BRADFORD CITY
Ins: Ciaran Kelly (St Patrick's Athletic, free), Matt Derbyshire (North East United, free), Finn Cousin-Dawson (Spennymoor Town, loan recall), Oscar Threlkeld (Oldham Athletic, loan recall), Kian Harratt (Huddersfield Town, loan recall).
DONCASTER ROVERS
Ins: None.
Outs: None.
HARROGATE TOWN
In: None.
Out: None.
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
Ins: Matt Lowton (Burnley, loan), Florian Kamberi (free agent), Kian Harratt (Bradford City, loan recall), Kyle Hudlin (Wimbledon, loan recall).
Outs: None.
HULL CITY
Ins: None.
Outs: None.
LEEDS UNITED
Outs: Mateusz Klich (released).
MIDDLESBROUGH
Ins: Daniel Dodds (Darlington, loan recall).
Outs: None.
ROTERHAM UNITED
Ins: None.
Outs: None.
SHEFFIELD UNITED
Ins: Will Osula (Derby County, loan return), Harry Boyes (Forest Green Rovers, loan recall).
Outs: None.
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
Ins: None.
Outs: None.