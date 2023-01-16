Huddersfield Town's latest loan signing Joseph Hungbo is ready to make an instant impact after joining from Watford, according to head of football operations Leigh Bromby.

Hungbo, who signed the day after turning 23, has only made one Championship start for the Hornets this season, but he has been involved in nine matches across all competitions.

As a fast, left-footed winger who prefers to play on the right, his arrival is a further challenge to Sorba Thomas, who has not made a league start since Christmas.

“We’re really excited to bring Joseph into the group and increase the competition for places within our forward line," said Bromby, who oversees transfers. "He’s a dynamic winger who will bring more pace to the team, giving us the option to progress forward in a direct manner.

READY TO GO: Winger Joseph Hungbo, who has joined Huddersfield Town on loan from Watford

"He had a really impressive time on loan in the Scottish Premiership last season and has done enough to be involved with the Watford first team this year, so we definitely think he’s ready to come in and contribute at this level straight away.”

Hungbo, who began his career at Crystal Palace without making a senior appearance for them, has had previous loans at Margate, Aldershot Town and Ross County, where he was named their young player of the season.

“Joseph really fits in our team with how we’re looking to play at present, complimenting the attacking options we already have available to us out wide and through the middle, whilst introducing something new into the mix," commented coach Mark Fortheringham.

“It’s no secret that we want to be more dangerous and dynamic in the final third, and Joseph possesses the kind of attributes that can help us achieve that goal. Strong on the ball, hard working off it and a threat at set pieces, I’m really looking forward to working with him.”