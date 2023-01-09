BRADFORD CITY winger Tyreik Wright has been recalled by parent club Aston Villa - to complete a permanent move to League One high-fliers Plymouth Argyle.

The news represents a blow to the Bantams, with the Irishman, 21 - who joined the club on transfer deadline day in August - having impressed for the League Two club this term.

Wright has made 17 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wingman joined City on a season-long loan, but had a recall clause inserted in the deal. It has now been invoked.

Tyreik Wright. Picture of Bradford City AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

City were keen on signing Wright on a permanent basis, but Plymouth - chasing promotion to the Championship - have now pounced, having already signed four players so far in a busy start to the January window.