The news represents a blow to the Bantams, with the Irishman, 21 - who joined the club on transfer deadline day in August - having impressed for the League Two club this term.
Wright has made 17 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.
The wingman joined City on a season-long loan, but had a recall clause inserted in the deal. It has now been invoked.
City were keen on signing Wright on a permanent basis, but Plymouth - chasing promotion to the Championship - have now pounced, having already signed four players so far in a busy start to the January window.
Mark Hughes's side have brought in Bohemians defender Ciaran Kelly and former Blackburn Rovers striker Matt Darbyshire so far this month and seen defender Fiacre Kelleher leave the club permanently and join Colchester United.