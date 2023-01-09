News you can trust since 1754
Bradford City transfer news: Bantams blow as Tyreik Wright is recalled by Premier League side Aston Villa to join League One high-fliers Plymouth

BRADFORD CITY winger Tyreik Wright has been recalled by parent club Aston Villa - to complete a permanent move to League One high-fliers Plymouth Argyle.

By Leon Wobschall
3 hours ago

The news represents a blow to the Bantams, with the Irishman, 21 - who joined the club on transfer deadline day in August - having impressed for the League Two club this term.

Wright has made 17 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

The wingman joined City on a season-long loan, but had a recall clause inserted in the deal. It has now been invoked.

Tyreik Wright. Picture of Bradford City AFC.
City were keen on signing Wright on a permanent basis, but Plymouth - chasing promotion to the Championship - have now pounced, having already signed four players so far in a busy start to the January window.

Mark Hughes's side have brought in Bohemians defender Ciaran Kelly and former Blackburn Rovers striker Matt Darbyshire so far this month and seen defender Fiacre Kelleher leave the club permanently and join Colchester United.

