Huddersfield Town have recalled left-back Jaheim Headley from his season-long loan at Harrogate Town.

The 21-year-old was one of four players on loan from the Terriers at Wetherby Road, along with Josh Austerfield, Matty Daly and Danny Grant.

Hedley has been the most successful of them, making 25 appearances in all competitions and scoring twice.

The Terriers had also recalled young striker Kyle Hudlin from Wimbledon.