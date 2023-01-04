Huddersfield Town have made a significant move in the transfer market by bringing in experienced Premier League defender Matt Lowton on loan.

Lowton, 33, joins from Burnley until the end of the season.

The former Sheffield United academy product, who spent nearly 10 years in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Burnley, had fallen out of favour at Turf Moor under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he will bring vast experience to Town’s battle to beat the drop from the Championship.

New Town signing Matt Lowton (Picture: HTAFC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Mark Fotheringham said: “Matt is an excellent addition to the group, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.

"He has an incredible amount of experience at the highest level of the game in this country, so he brings a real depth and reliability to what remains a relatively young group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has already shown his professionalism and ability in the short time he’s been training with us, and I know he’s going to fit in perfectly with our existing group.”

Head of football operations Leigh Bromby added: “We’re really pleased to have Matt join us, and it’s an important signing for us to have completed early in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Lowton of Burnley has joined Huddersfield Town on loan. (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

"To bring in that level of experience gives our group a real boost both on and off the field, giving us depth with Ollie Turton currently sidelined.

Advertisement Hide Ad