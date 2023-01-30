Jack Walton has left Barnsley for Luton Town, with Harry Istead going the other way on loan.

Walton joined Barnsley as a 15-year-old and would go on to make 62 senior appearances in all competitions.

He made his debut in the 2018-19 League One promotion campaign and five clean sheets in nine games at the end of the following campaign helped keep the Reds in the Championship against all odds the following season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walton has made nine appearances this season, and left for an undisclosed fee full of kind words for the club which gave him his chance.

“I will always remember the good times I have had there, including the promotions and the (2019-20) great escape!" he said. "I wish you all the best in the future.”

The move retunites him with Kevin Pilkington, his former goalkeeping coach at Oakwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his place comes Isted, excited about the prospect.

“It’s good to be here,” he said. “I heard a few days ago what was going to happen and I’m just excited to be up here now.

SOLD: Goalkeeper Jack Walton has left Barnsley for Luton Town

“I’ve been up here since last night. I did my medical and then trained with the lads. It’s a lovely set-up here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old's only appearance this season came at his old club Stoke City in the Championship in November.