Barnsley have signed striker Oli Shaw from Kilmarnock for an undisclosed fee.

The striker described it as "a long couple of days" for the deal to come about but he has actually been on the Reds' radar for the best part of four years.

"I’ve known about it for a while, but I’m finally here now," said Shaw.

“I’ve met the boys, settling in. It’s really good to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.”

SHAW THING: Stiker Oli Shaw has moved to Oakwell

Adding to their forward line has been a priority for the League One club throughout the January window and they have been able to add Max Watter and now Shaw.

The 24-year-old has made 16 appearances this season, although all four of his goals came in July's League Cup group stage.

But Shaw scored 16 goals in all competitions last season as his side won promotion to the top flight, recapturing the attention of a club who have been tracking the Scotland Under-21 international since he came through at first club Hibernian. He has since moved to Ross County, then Hibernian.

He has experience with Scotland's under-19s and under-21s.