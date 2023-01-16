Bradford City have signed left-back Tolaji Bola on loan from Rotherham United.

The 24-year-old is the Bantams' fifth signing of the transfer window.

Bola is a product of Arsenal's academy who moved to the New York Stadium in August 2021.

But he has found it hard to break into the Millers' side, making just three league starts in that time.

BANTAM: Tolaji Bola has joined Bradford City on loan from Rotherham United

He played seven times in last season's run to the Football League Trophy final, but was not involved in the Wembley final, which Rotherham won 4-2.

His 36 minutes of football this season came in the space of half a September week and he has not featured under Paul Warne's successor as manager, Matt Taylor.

But Bradford manager Mark Hughes thinks Bola can have a big impact in League Two with the attacking side of his game as well as his defensive qualities.

“The gaffer has spoken about wanting an attacking outlet and quality from wide areas," said Bola. "As a full-back, I pride myself on defending, but can also get forward and contribute towards attacks.

“I want to show what I can do and come in, make a difference and help the team reach our goal of promotion, which I am sure we can achieve."

Explaining the signing, Hughes said: “He is a strong defender who, thanks to a real willingness to get forward and attack, is equally as comfortable operating at wing-back.

“Having already represented Rotherham in the Championship and League One, after previously spending time on loan at Rochdale (in 2020-21), he is well accustomed to senior football in the EFL, and the standard required.