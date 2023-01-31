In a depressing second half of last season for Barnsley there were just odd flickers that made you wonder if maybe they could avoid the seemingly inevitable Championship relegation after all.

They almost all happened when Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi were on the same wavelength.

You only need to look at Quina's career, or to the fact Watford have loaned him out for a fifth time, or even the fact he got more yellow cards (five) than goals and assists (two and none) in his half-season stint at Oakwell to see Rotherham United have not signed a nailed-on guaranteed success of a player, but when it comes to genuine X-factor players, financial realities mean the Millers cannot afford anything more than gambles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Matt Taylor's side could do with a little sprinkling of stardust, and the 23-year-old may be able to provide it.

FLAIR: Domingos Quina

With the Championship's second-lowest gates, Rotherham are not in a position to compete with the parachute regiment, so they have to find other ways.

Paul Warne built a side largely around discipline and athleticism but as the side evolved he was still able to add dashes of je ne sais quoi in possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem for Taylor is that much of it came from Ben Wiles, who is unlikely to play again this season because of injury, and Dan Barlaser, who joined Middlesbrough this month.

Whether he can do it consistently and without the help of Bassi remains to be seen, but Quina has that extra something in him.

You do not end up in academies like Benfica's, Chelsea's and West Ham United's if you do not have something, and you do not move around as much as he has - he was on loan at Elche for the first part of the season – if you have it all.