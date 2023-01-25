Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan.

The Wales international has been out of favour since returning from the World Cup. His last Championship start was on December 17.

With Mark Fotheringham switching to a 3-4-2-1 formation recently, January signing Mark Lowton and the versatile Jack Rudoni have been filling Thomas' two most natural positions in the formation, at right wing-back and inside-right respectively.

Forward Anthony Knockaert, who also plays on the right, is building up his fitness ready to make his Terriers debut after joining on loan from Fulham and winger Joseph Hungbo is on loan from Watford.

“I’ve really enjoyed working with Sorba, and he was involved a lot at the start of my time in charge, so has had plenty of opportunity to show us what he’s all about,” reflected Fotheringham. “However, with new faces introduced to the squad this month and other players deserving their own opportunities, there are only so many places available.

“Sorba is still a young player who is only in his second full season of professional football at this level, and adding consistency to his performances is something that will come with time. Given our focus of staying in the division, we need players who are ready to perform straight away, so it is the best thing for both ourselves and Sorba that he goes out to try and find more regular minutes elsewhere.”

That Thomas has joined Premier League-chasing Blackburn shows his quality, though.