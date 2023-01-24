DONCASTER ROVERS have completed the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Bradford City forward Caolan Lavery on an 18-month deal.

The 30-year-old is the club's fourth addition of the January transfer window.

Lavery left neighbours Scunthorpe United after his short-term deal expired earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his time in South Lincolnshire, the Canadian, 30, scored nine times in 19 games for the crisis-ridden National League side.

Doncaster Rovers new signing Caolan Lavery. Picture: Howard Roe/DRFC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lavery said: “I’m delighted to get this done. It’s been going on for a few days now, so I’m happy to finally get it over the line and get going.

“I’ve had a nice start to the season and scoring goals is what people want so hopefully I can do that here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Danny Schofield continued: “It’s a player we’ve been aware of for a while. He’s really experienced, he’s had a number of clubs and he scores goals and I think he’ll make an impact here.

“He’s scored nine goals in 19 games this season. To score in a team who is at the bottom of the league, it’s positive for him to be able to do that and show those attributes in a team that aren’t at the top of the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers are also targeting the addition of a box-to-box midfielder before next Tuesday's deadline.

So far this window, they have also signed loanees Todd Miller, James Brown and Ben Nelson from Brighton, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad