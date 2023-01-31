Hull City exodus continues as Josh Emmanuel joins Grimsby Town

The defender missed almost a year of football with an unspecified illness that at one point saw him hospitalised.
But with Liam Rosenior inheriting a bloated squad, there has been no room for sentiment and Emmanuel was told before Christmas he could find a new club in the January transfer window.
He has done so on the final day, joining Grimsby Town.
The Mariners are 16th in League Two, nine points above the relegation zone.
James Scott, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand and Tyler Smith have also left on deadline day, joining Harvey Cartwight, Harvey Vale, Dogukan Sinik, Randell Williams, Brandon Fleming and Billy Chadwick (Boston United, loan).