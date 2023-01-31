Hull City exodus continues as Josh Emmanuel joins Grimsby Town

Josh Emmanuel has become the latest player to join the Hull City clearout, moving to Grimsby Town.

The defender missed almost a year of football with an unspecified illness that at one point saw him hospitalised.

But with Liam Rosenior inheriting a bloated squad, there has been no room for sentiment and Emmanuel was told before Christmas he could find a new club in the January transfer window.

Josh Emmanuel has left Hull City for Grimsby Town (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

He has done so on the final day, joining Grimsby Town.

The Mariners are 16th in League Two, nine points above the relegation zone.

