News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hull City exodus continues as Josh Emmanuel joins Grimsby Town

Josh Emmanuel has become the latest player to join the Hull City clearout, moving to Grimsby Town.

By Stuart Rayner
3 minutes ago
Read More
Deadline Day: Sheffield United duo Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye staying put, S...

The defender missed almost a year of football with an unspecified illness that at one point saw him hospitalised.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But with Liam Rosenior inheriting a bloated squad, there has been no room for sentiment and Emmanuel was told before Christmas he could find a new club in the January transfer window.

Most Popular
Josh Emmanuel has left Hull City for Grimsby Town (Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

He has done so on the final day, joining Grimsby Town.

The Mariners are 16th in League Two, nine points above the relegation zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

James Scott, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand and Tyler Smith have also left on deadline day, joining Harvey Cartwight, Harvey Vale, Dogukan Sinik, Randell Williams, Brandon Fleming and Billy Chadwick (Boston United, loan).

Boston United