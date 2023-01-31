Stay here with us and our reporters who will be keeping you in the know on the very latest deals involving Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
Yorkshire Post Deadline Day - LIVE
Key Events
- Plenty of business expected across Yorkshire before the window shuts
- Diego Llorente makes AS Roma loan switch - but could stay there permanently
- Rotherham United land World Cup defender on loan from Championship rivals
- Karl Darlow still expected to join Hull City while Huddersfield Town also in market for goalkeeper?
- Sander Berge now likely to be staying at Sheffield United
- Sheffield Wednesday hoping to complete at least one signing to bolster options for promotion bid
Want to see who has left the White Rose and who will be spending at least the rest of the season here?
Head over to our constantly updating list ins and outs so far during the January Transfer Window - EVERY ... SINGLE ... DEAL ... HERE
Bailey Wright has 27 caps for Australia, the most recent of them coming against Denmark in Qatar.
Tony Pulis has confirmed his 45-day stint at Sheffield Wednesday in 2020 was his last job in football management.
The 65-year-old from Wales was in charge at Hillsborough for just 10 games in the final months of 2020, winning just once. Speaking on Sky Sports News, he confirmed that he would not be returning to the dugout in order to spend more time with his family.
He said: “I’m 65 now. I had a really good run at it, management has passed me by now. I’m quite happy to help people, quite happy to give a little bit of advice here and there.
“I’ve always based my home down in Bournemouth. I had three wonderful children and never spent enough time with them but I’ve got seven grandchildren now. It’s lovely to see them and be able to go out and watch the boys play football, and we have two in America and we visit them as much as possible.”
He was a free agent after being released by Fulham in the summer and the Owls were thought to be keen on taking him back to Hillsborough, following his loan spell during 2018-19.
However, he as decided to remain in London.
Since signing from Motherwell three seasons ago, he has only made seven league starts in that time.
More details HERE
“I’ve met the boys, settling in. It’s really good to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.”
He scored 16 goals in all competitions last season as his side won promotion to the top flight.
Full details HERE
The 24-year-old centre-back is the Bantams’ seventh signing of the transfer window.
Full story from Stuart Rayner HERE
The out-of-favour central defender is heading to Roma initially on loan