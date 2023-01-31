News you can trust since 1754
Deadline Day: Sheffield United duo Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye staying put, Sheffield Wednesday's pursuit of Celtic man falls through as Leeds United defender departs

WELCOME to The Yorkshire Post’s Transfer Deadline Day live blog where we will be keeping you updated with all the latest ins and outs for our Premier League and Football League clubs throughout the day.

By Ben McKenna
41 minutes ago

Stay here with us and our reporters who will be keeping you in the know on the very latest deals involving Leeds United, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

Deadline Day LIVE

Yorkshire Post Deadline Day - LIVE

Key Events

  • Plenty of business expected across Yorkshire before the window shuts
  • Diego Llorente makes AS Roma loan switch - but could stay there permanently
  • Rotherham United land World Cup defender on loan from Championship rivals
  • Karl Darlow still expected to join Hull City while Huddersfield Town also in market for goalkeeper?
  • Sander Berge now likely to be staying at Sheffield United
  • Sheffield Wednesday hoping to complete at least one signing to bolster options for promotion bid
The story so far during the January Transfer Window - Yorkshire’s Ins and Outs

Want to see who has left the White Rose and who will be spending at least the rest of the season here?

DONE DEAL: Dan Barlaser has left Rotherham United for Championship rivals Middlesbrough for a fee of around £900,000

DONE DEAL

Rotherham fight off rivals to land World Cup centre-half on loan from Sunderland

Bailey Wright has 27 caps for Australia, the most recent of them coming against Denmark in Qatar.

WORLD CUP STAGE: Bailey Wright, pictured in action for Australia against Denmark in Qatar

‘I had a really good run at it'

Tony Pulis has confirmed his 45-day stint at Sheffield Wednesday in 2020 was his last job in football management.

The 65-year-old from Wales was in charge at Hillsborough for just 10 games in the final months of 2020, winning just once. Speaking on Sky Sports News, he confirmed that he would not be returning to the dugout in order to spend more time with his family.

He said: “I’m 65 now. I had a really good run at it, management has passed me by now. I’m quite happy to help people, quite happy to give a little bit of advice here and there.

“I’ve always based my home down in Bournemouth. I had three wonderful children and never spent enough time with them but I’ve got seven grandchildren now. It’s lovely to see them and be able to go out and watch the boys play football, and we have two in America and we visit them as much as possible.”

Sheffield Wednesday miss out on transfer target to League One rivals

He was a free agent after being released by Fulham in the summer and the Owls were thought to be keen on taking him back to Hillsborough, following his loan spell during 2018-19.

However, he as decided to remain in London.

NOT THIS TIME: Michael Hector, pictured during his previous spell with Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday’s defender pursuit suffers blow

Exit for Hull City winger Scott sees him head south to Exeter City

Since signing from Motherwell three seasons ago, he has only made seven league starts in that time.

UNFULFILLED POTENTIAL: James Scott has left Hull City for League One Exeter City.

Barnsley sign striker Oli Shaw from Kilmarnock for undisclosed fee

“I’ve met the boys, settling in. It’s really good to be here now and I can’t wait to get going.”

He scored 16 goals in all competitions last season as his side won promotion to the top flight.

SETTLING IN: Kilmarkock striker Oli Shaw has made the switch to Barnsley. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

Son of former Rotherham United boss makes free switch to Bradford City from Exeter City

The 24-year-old centre-back is the Bantams’ seventh signing of the transfer window.

NEW ADDITION: Centre-half Sam Stubbs has made the switch from Exeter City to Bradford City

Leeds United’s Llorente could stay in Italy on full-time deal

The out-of-favour central defender is heading to Roma initially on loan

MOVED ON: Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente has joined Roma on loan
