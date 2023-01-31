Tony Pulis has confirmed his 45-day stint at Sheffield Wednesday in 2020 was his last job in football management.

The 65-year-old from Wales was in charge at Hillsborough for just 10 games in the final months of 2020, winning just once. Speaking on Sky Sports News, he confirmed that he would not be returning to the dugout in order to spend more time with his family.

He said: “I’m 65 now. I had a really good run at it, management has passed me by now. I’m quite happy to help people, quite happy to give a little bit of advice here and there.