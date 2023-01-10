Bradford City transfer confirmed as Thierry Nevers joins on loan from West Ham United

Mark Hughes says Bradford City have signed a player who "prides himself on entertaining" after Thierry Nevers joined on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old winger effectively replaces Tyreik Wright, who was recalled by Aston Villa the previous day so he could join Plymouth Argyle on a permanent deal.

Hughes believes Nevers will be an exciting addition.

“He is a bright, energetic player with plenty of pace, and experience at this level having spent the first half of the season at Newport," he said.

ADDITION: Bradford City winger Thierry Nevers, who is on loan from West Ham United

“He is a player who prides himself on entertaining and getting supporters off their seats, so hopefully he will be able to do that at Valley Parade throughout his time here, and contribute towards what we aim to make a successful second half of the campaign.”

Although his time at Newport in the first half of the season was far from a roaring success – his only goal coming against Harrogate Town in August – it was important to Hughes to sign someone with experience of senior football, something the player himself alluded to.

“The manager has told me he believes in me and likes what he sees," said Nevers, who began life in Reading's academy before joining West Ham in May 2021.

“This is an ambitious club with high expectations, so I am looking forward to coming here and playing for what I represent, which is is the badge and the supporters.

“I have experience at this level already which was a challenge, but I learned a lot and feel I am in a stronger position - technically, tactically and mentally. "