Four months later than planned, former Rotherham United striker Matt Derbyshire has been reunited with his old Blackburn Rovers manager Mark Hughes at Bradford City.

The 36-year-old, who has also played for England Under-21s, Nottingham Forest, Birmingham City, Blackpool, Oldham Athletic and Olympiacos amongst others has signed an 18-month contract at Valley Parade.

He joins from Indian Super League side NorthEast United but revealed the plan had been to come to West Yorkshire when he left Crypriot club AEK Larnaca in the summer.

He said: “It feels great to be here. It has actually been a long time coming because we thought it would initially happen in the summer, but I am here now and looking forward to getting started.

BANTAM: Experienced striker Matt Derbyshire has joined Bradford City

“I have had my best time in football working under Mark Hughes when we were at Blackburn Rovers, so I am looking forward to being with him and Glyn (Hodges, his assistant) again," said Derbyshire.

“I have been lucky enough to play in the Premier League and Champions League, so am looking to bring that experience here and help Bradford City in whichever way I can.

“I look to play off the shoulder and get in behind as much as I can. I love scoring goals so want to do that and help the team win as much as possible.

“I cannot wait to get here and play in front of these wonderful supporters. Hopefully we can get some good wins on the board and keep giving them something to cheer for.

“The gaffer is very ambitious and has been throughout his playing and managing career, so coming here I want to do the best I possibly can to help the club get promoted.”

Playing under Hughes between 2004 and 2008, Derbyshire reached the semi-finals of the FA and League Cups, and qualified for the UEFA Cup through the league.

Hughes called him "a good professional and a good player I have known for a very long time, who has had a great intensity to everything he has done throughout his career, and scored goals everywhere he has been.

“Matty is vastly experienced in the game – both up and down the footballing pyramid here in England, and also on foreign shores – and will give us great energy at the top end of the pitch.

“He will bring quality and invaluable experience to our dressing room, as well as added depth in our forward department.”

Derbyshire scored 17 goals in 69 appearances for Rotherham between 2014 and 2016.

