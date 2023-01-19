News you can trust since 1754
Leeds United transfer news: Teenage striker Max Dean follows coach Mark Jackson to League One Milton Keynes Dons

Teenage Leeds United forward Max Dean has followed Mark Jackson to Milton Keynes Dons on a permanent basis.

By stuart rayner
39 minutes ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 7:37pm

The 18-year-old had been a regular for Jackson's under-21s over the past two seasons. Jackson took over at League One MK in December, and has brought Dean with him.

He leaves without having made a senior appearance.

“As soon as I heard MK Dons were interested and I had the opportunity to work with Mark again, it was a no-brainer for me,” said Dean. “I had a great time with Leeds – it’s a great club, with great fans and I will miss it but it was time for me to move on and I’m happy to be here."

As is so often the case these days, the fee has not been disclosed.

DEPARTURE: Leeds United striker Max Dean
