The 18-year-old had been a regular for Jackson's under-21s over the past two seasons. Jackson took over at League One MK in December, and has brought Dean with him.

“As soon as I heard MK Dons were interested and I had the opportunity to work with Mark again, it was a no-brainer for me,” said Dean. “I had a great time with Leeds – it’s a great club, with great fans and I will miss it but it was time for me to move on and I’m happy to be here."