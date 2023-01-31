The Tigers’ interest in the Newcastle United player was well known, but complicated by the fact the Magpies wanted to keep him until after the League Cup semi-finals.
They played Southampton on deadline night, booking their place at Wembley. Afterwards, Hull signed him on loan until the end of the season.
Darlow became available once Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Manchester United but the Slovak's two appearances for the Red Devils both came in the League Cup, cup-tying him, so Darlow set on the bench for both legs against Southampton.
Hull started this season as they ended the last, with Matt Ingram and Nathan Baxter competing to be first choice.
But coach Liam Rosenior wanted a more experienced presence and with Baxter suffering a number of injury issues this term, his loan from Chelsea was cancelled and the move was made for Darlow.