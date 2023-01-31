Hull City have got their man in their pursuit of goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The Tigers’ interest in the Newcastle United player was well known, but complicated by the fact the Magpies wanted to keep him until after the League Cup semi-finals.

They played Southampton on deadline night, booking their place at Wembley. Afterwards, Hull signed him on loan until the end of the season.

Darlow became available once Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan at Manchester United but the Slovak's two appearances for the Red Devils both came in the League Cup, cup-tying him, so Darlow set on the bench for both legs against Southampton.

SIGNED: Karl Darlow has left Newcastle United for a loan at Hull City

Hull started this season as they ended the last, with Matt Ingram and Nathan Baxter competing to be first choice.