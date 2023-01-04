Bradford City transfer new: Fiacre Kelleher joins Colchester United as Finn Cousin-Dawson is recalled from loan

Fiacre Kelleher has left Bradford City to join Colchester United for an undisclosed fee.

The Irish defender spent the first half of last season at Solihull Moors, but he was recalled at the start of the month.

Kelleher, the brother of Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin, made 11 appearances for the Bantams, having joined on a free transfer from Wrexham in the summer of 2021.

Finn Cousin-Dawson has also been recalled from his loan at Spennymoor Town, but in his case the plan is to send him out to another club in the second half of the season.

RECALL: Bradford City defender Finn Cousin-Dawson

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international made 28 league starts for the Bantams as a teenager before going out on loan in the summer.