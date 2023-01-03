News you can trust since 1754
Kian Harratt re-registers with Huddersfield Town after loan spell at Bradford City is ended and two keepers return to Terriers

KIAN HARRATT has re-registered with Championship outfit Huddersfield Town and is available for selection for the rest of the season.

By Leon Wobschall
11 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 2:20pm

The striker returned to the Terriers early from a loan spell at League Two outfit Bradford City in November.

It came shortly after the 20-year-old appeared in court charged with hare coursing. He and two other men were fined a total of £1,500.

The trio committed the daytime poaching offences in East Yorkshire last April

Kian Harratt. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.
Harratt was playing on loan for Port Vale at the time of the offences and has previously had spells at Harrogate Town and Guiseley.

He had joined Bradford on a season-long loan back in the summer.

Meanwhile, Town keeper Jacob Chapman has returned to Huddersfield after the end of his half-season loan at Salford.

The 22-year-old made five appearances in all competitions for Ammers, including two games in the league.

Another young Terriers custodian in Giosue Bellagambi, 21, has also returned to Town after a loan spell at Spennymoor.