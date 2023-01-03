KIAN HARRATT has re-registered with Championship outfit Huddersfield Town and is available for selection for the rest of the season.

The striker returned to the Terriers early from a loan spell at League Two outfit Bradford City in November.

It came shortly after the 20-year-old appeared in court charged with hare coursing. He and two other men were fined a total of £1,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio committed the daytime poaching offences in East Yorkshire last April

Kian Harratt. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harratt was playing on loan for Port Vale at the time of the offences and has previously had spells at Harrogate Town and Guiseley.

He had joined Bradford on a season-long loan back in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Town keeper Jacob Chapman has returned to Huddersfield after the end of his half-season loan at Salford.

The 22-year-old made five appearances in all competitions for Ammers, including two games in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad