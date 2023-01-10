Reda Khadra has joined Birmingham City after his disappointing loan move to Sheffield United was called to a halt.

The German Under-21 international impressed in a similar move to Blackburn Rovers last season, but the chemistry has just not been right at Bramall Lane.

Khadra's only goal came at Swansea City in September, and he made just four Championship starts, with 11 from the bench.

Birghton have now sent him out on loan to Birmingham instead.

Khadra was signed partly because of his ability to play in a front three but circumstances have dictated the Blades have almost always gone with two centre-forwards in the first half of the season.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom had initially said he would try to hold off allowing Khadra to go back until he could sign a replacement, but the Seagulls were in control of the situation.

With Rhian Brewster out after surgery and Oli McBurnie yet to regain full fitness after a hernia operation during the World Cup - he suffered an ankle problem on his return – the Blades will now push on with that.

Despite uncertainty over the ownership of the club, Heckingbottom is confident the resources will be available to bring in another forward.

