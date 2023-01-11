Bradford City transfer news: Striker Lee Angol moves to League Two rivals Sutton United

BRADFORD CITY striker Lee Angol has returned to his native London to join fellow League Two side Sutton United for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old's last appearance for the Bantams was in the defeat at Leyton Orient on December 3 and he has been on the fringes since, while also suffering from an injury issue.

Angol joined City on an initial one-year deal in June 2021 and he signed on the dotted line for a further season after accepting terms on a new 12-month contract last summer.

The Bantams did not take up the option to extend his original contract but offered him a new one on different terms. There was also an option of a further season in the club’s favour.

Lee Angol. Picture: Simon Hulme

Angol has made 20 appearances for City in 2022-23, but has failed to find the net and been behind Andy Cook and Vadaine Oliver in the pecking order.

Last term, the Carshalton-born player scored six goals in 21 appearances in a season which saw him sidelined for two significant spells due to hamstring trouble.

Angol's departure follows on from the loan return of Tyreik Wright to Aston Villa earlier this week, with the winger having since joined Plymouth Argyle on a permanent basis.

To help plug the gap, the Bantams have brought in West Ham youngster Thierry Nevers.

The 20-year-old has arrived at the University of Bradford Stadium on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season.