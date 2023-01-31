Middlesbrough FC transfer news: Forward Duncan Watmore joins Millwall after reviving career at Riverside

Middlesbrough striker Duncan Watmore has left for Millwall after seeing his career revived on Teesside.

Millwall have paid an undisclosed fee for the 28-year-old.

Watmore leaves after 97 appearances for Boro, having found himself reduced to the role of substitute by Michael Carrick's successful attacking rejig.

Watmore's only start for Carrick was against Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day.

MOVING ON: Duncan Watmore has left Middlesbrough for Millwall

Carrick initially opted for Matt Crooks at centre-forward before signing Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa. Marcus Forss was moved out wide and Chuba Akpom into the hole. With Riley McGree wide on the left, it left no room for the speedy Watmore.

Nevertheless, his free transfer to Boro has been a good move for both parties.

His seven years at Sunderland saw the former Manchester United academy player drop from the Premier League to League One whilst twice suffering cruciate knee ligament damage.

But Neil Warnock took a chance on the free agent, and Watmore would go on to score 21 goals for the club.