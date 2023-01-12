Sinik was one of the big high-profile signings the Tigers made in the summer which have failed to pay off as they hoped.
Hull are thought to have paid around £3.5m for him, and he is on a three-year contract.
The 23-year-old, who has six caps, had his debut delayed until late September because of injures and has only made two Championship starts for the Tigers. Even with 10 substitute appearances on top of that, he has not found the net.
All his four appearances under new coach Liam Rosenior have come from the bench.
So it is no surprise he has rejoined his home club Antalyaspor for the remainder of 2022-23.
It was widely expected that the more experienced Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan would also depart in January, with Besiktas reportedly interested, but there are now suggestions that is not the certainty it once seemed despite him also failing to make the expected impact.