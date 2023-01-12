Turkey winger Dogukan Sinik has returned to Antalyaspor on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season.

Sinik was one of the big high-profile signings the Tigers made in the summer which have failed to pay off as they hoped.

Hull are thought to have paid around £3.5m for him, and he is on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old, who has six caps, had his debut delayed until late September because of injures and has only made two Championship starts for the Tigers. Even with 10 substitute appearances on top of that, he has not found the net.

BELOW PAR: Hull City's Dogukan Sinik has now left on loan

All his four appearances under new coach Liam Rosenior have come from the bench.

So it is no surprise he has rejoined his home club Antalyaspor for the remainder of 2022-23.

