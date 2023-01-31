STRIKER Matthew Hoppe has been moved out on loan for the rest of the season by Middlesbrough to Scottish Premier League side Hibernian.

The 21-year-old former Schalke 04 and Mallorca forward, who has eight caps, has found opportunities limited since his summer arrival to the Riverside and has featured only six times from the subs bench.

"The form of Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss, Matt Crooks, the arrival of Cameron Archer, and the loan of Rodrigo Muniz, has meant limited opportunities for Matt, so the opportunity to play regular football in Scotland will benefit all parties,” said a Boro spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He moves to Edinburgh for the rest of the season on the back of winning two more international caps after representing the USA against Serbia and Colombia earlier this week.

OUTGOING: Middlesbrough's USA forward Matthew Hoppe, pictured above on international duty, will join Hibernian for the rest of the season on loan. Picture: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“We’re delighted to add Matthew to the group as he’s someone that’ll add extra quality in the final third,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson.