The 21-year-old former Schalke 04 and Mallorca forward, who has eight caps, has found opportunities limited since his summer arrival to the Riverside and has featured only six times from the subs bench.
"The form of Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss, Matt Crooks, the arrival of Cameron Archer, and the loan of Rodrigo Muniz, has meant limited opportunities for Matt, so the opportunity to play regular football in Scotland will benefit all parties,” said a Boro spokesperson.
He moves to Edinburgh for the rest of the season on the back of winning two more international caps after representing the USA against Serbia and Colombia earlier this week.
“We’re delighted to add Matthew to the group as he’s someone that’ll add extra quality in the final third,” said Hibs manager Lee Johnson.
“He’s a talented player that can play in all three positions across our front line and someone that joins with good experience being a full US international and that has played regularly in the Bundesliga.”