PERSISTENCE has paid off for Harrogate Town, who have secured their fourth defensive addition of the January transfer window in the shape of centre-half Tom Eastman.

The 31-year-old has arrived from Colchester United on loan for the rest of the season and follows on from the signings of Matty Foulds, Anthony O'Connor and Toby Sims.

Colchester stalwart Eastman joined the U's from Ipswich Town in 2011 and has made over 400 appearances for the Essex-based club, winning the club’s Player of the Year award on four separate occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town manager Simon Weaver said: "We’re really pleased to have Tom with us for the remainder of the season, he’s another big unit, is experienced and reads the game ever so well.

Tom Eastman (left) is greeted by Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver (right). Picture courtesy of Harrogate Town AFC.

“You don’t play over 400 times at this level if you haven’t got that sharp instinct of defending your own goal and that’s a key ingredient to his game.

“He’s a player we identified some time ago, he’s very comfortable on the ball and for me is very underestimated as a footballer, he’s a lovely guy too and we have taken to him immediately."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City defender Yann Songo'o has joined League Two rivals Walsall on loan for the rest of the season.

The Frenchman, 31, is out of contract in the summer.

So far this month, City have brought in six players - experienced duo Adam Clayton and Matt Darbyshire, Irish defender Ciaran Kelly and loanees Thierry Neves, Dara Costelloe and Tolaji Boli.