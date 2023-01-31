Jack Aitchison has joined Motherwell on a permanent deal as Barnsley have reshuffled their forward line this month.

With Max Watters and Oli Shaw joining, the 22-year-old has been allowed to return tot he Scottish Premiership despite playing 23 games this season, including scoring in their most recent. It was a 3-1 win at home to Accrington Stanley.

Aitchison's first two seasons after joining from Celtic were spent on loan, at Forest Green Rovers and Stevenage, but he has made an impact since the Reds dropped into League One.

In all he scored three goals this season but it is understood he wanted to move north for personal reasons and his contract expired in the summer.