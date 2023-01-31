News you can trust since 1754
Hull City transfer news: Arsenal recall Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand after promising wing-back never recovered from injury he signed with

Hull City have sent Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand back to Arsenal after failing to make a matchday squad for them.

By Stuart Rayner
2 minutes ago

The folly of signing a player when injured - something the Tigers did more than once in the summer – was highlighted when the promising wing-back proved unable to break into the first team.

Now the Gunners have decided to bring the 19-year-old back.

The Dutch-born player picked up a groin injury on tour with Arsenal's first team in the summer, but Hull went ahead with the transfer anyway.

RETURNING: Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand

A setback saw him miss Hull's mid-season training camp in Turkey, an important time as new coach Liam Rosenior looked to stamp his ideas on the squad.

