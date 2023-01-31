Hull City have sent Salah-Eddine Oulad M'hand back to Arsenal after failing to make a matchday squad for them.

The folly of signing a player when injured - something the Tigers did more than once in the summer – was highlighted when the promising wing-back proved unable to break into the first team.

Now the Gunners have decided to bring the 19-year-old back.

The Dutch-born player picked up a groin injury on tour with Arsenal's first team in the summer, but Hull went ahead with the transfer anyway.

RETURNING: Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand