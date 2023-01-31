Middlesbrough have signed a second Aston Villa player on loan, in the shape of Aaron Ramsey.

The 20-year-old brother of Jacob, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Boro's Championship rivals Norwich City.

He scored three goals in 18 league appearances for the Canaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although priomarily a midfielder, Ramsey can also play further forward and played in the hole of a 4-3-1-2 in his last outing, against Middlesbrough before the World Cup. The previous week he scored at Rotherham United from that position.

CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE: Aaron Ramsey spent the first half of the season on loan at Norwich City

Chuba Akpom has been in outstanding form since manager Michael Carrick moved him to play as a No 10.