HULL CITY have completed the signing of Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei on loan for the rest of the season.

The teenager has become the club's second incoming arrival of the January transfer window in the process.

Speaking at the end of last week, head coach Liam Rosenior - whose side visit Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on Friday night - said that the club were 'nearly there' regarding finalising a deal to sign the player, who worked with Rosenior at Derby County.

Ebiowei, 19, who moved to London last summer and has made five appearances for the Eagles in 2022-23, is currently sidelined with a minor injury, but is expected to be available for the club soon after a short spell of rehabilitation.

Malcolm Ebiowei. Picture: Getty Images.

Rosenior said: “I am delighted that Malcolm has decided to join this football club and that we’ve beaten off a lot of competition for his signature.

"He was my main attacking target from the moment I came in and everyone has worked hard to make it happen; I can’t thank Acun and Tan enough for backing me.

"Malcolm is someone I’ve worked with before and has got undoubted ability and potential. He's an outstanding one-v-one player, is creative, quick and can get fans off their seats. He’s got a great work ethic and is a lovely young lad who will fit into the group perfectly.

"He’s had a minor injury and is working on his rehab at Crystal Palace but is someone we believe is worth the wait. He’ll be with us soon and I can’t wait to have him at the club and get working with him.”

Rosenior, who has confirmed he has no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Bramall Lane, is also keen on bringing in a loan keeper to provide competition for Matt Ingram.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before the game with the Blades, he commented: "We're really close to an experienced goalkeeper and hopefully that will get done really soon. I don't think it will be done before the weekend.

