Bradford City transfer news: Doncaster Rovers veteran moves to Valley Parade

The Bantams are in the division's final play-off position, three points above Rovers. And they have taken advantage of Clayton falling out of favour there to make him the sixth signing of another busy window at Valley Parade.
The 34-year-old's former clubs include Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough.
Clayton joined Doncaster as a free agent last January after being released by Birmingham City. He was made captain in the summer by then-manager Gary McSheffrey, but fell out of favour under his successor, Danny Schofield.
He started Schofield's first match in charge, at Crewe Alexandra in October but was not in the XI again until a three-match run in December. He has not featured at all since that came to an end on Boxing Day in a 3-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers.
Clayton started his career at Manchester City when Mark Hughes was manager, though is still to play for him. He is a renowned leader who will bring a combative edge to Valley Parade, where the squad has been reshaped with the team off the pace in their goal of automatic promotion.
They sit six points behind Northampton Town with a game in hand in a congested chasing pack.
Although 12th, Rovers are only a win behind Bradford, albeit with a vastly inferior goal difference.
Tolaji Bola, Dara Costelloe, Thierry Nevers, Matt Derbyshire and Ciaran Kelly have also joined this month.
Bradford host Carlisle United, where Clayton had a loan spell as a youngster, on Saturday. They are at Doncaster on February 25.