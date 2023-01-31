News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bradford City's Levi Sutton completes permanent switch to League Two rivals Harrogate Town

Midfielder Levi Sutton has joined Harrogate Town from Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

By Stuart Rayner
17 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 10:23pm

He is the second player to move from Valley Parade to Wetherby Road this month, after loanee Matty Foulds. Former Bantam Anthony O'Connor has also joined the Sulphurites this month.

Signed from Scunthorpe United in July 2020, Sutton made 95 appearances for Bradford but he has been on the bench for the last two matches, and has been allowed to leave in another month of churn at Valley Parade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to have it all done, as soon as Harrogate expressed their interest it was something I wanted to do,” said Hutton.

Most Popular
SHORT MOVE: Levi Sutton has swapped Bradford City for Harrogate Town Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

“I know the Gaffer and Thirs and some of the boys here, Foulds has just joined and Muldoon I know from back in Scunthorpe so I’m excited to see them.“I want to come in and help us get some positive results, hopefully push up the table, it’s a tight table and I know what a run of wins can do so that’s the aim and we’ll see where it takes us.”

Anthony O'ConnorLeague Two