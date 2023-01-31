Bradford City's Levi Sutton completes permanent switch to League Two rivals Harrogate Town

Midfielder Levi Sutton has joined Harrogate Town from Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

He is the second player to move from Valley Parade to Wetherby Road this month, after loanee Matty Foulds. Former Bantam Anthony O'Connor has also joined the Sulphurites this month.

Signed from Scunthorpe United in July 2020, Sutton made 95 appearances for Bradford but he has been on the bench for the last two matches, and has been allowed to leave in another month of churn at Valley Parade.

“I’m delighted to have it all done, as soon as Harrogate expressed their interest it was something I wanted to do,” said Hutton.

SHORT MOVE: Levi Sutton has swapped Bradford City for Harrogate Town Picture: George Wood/Getty Images