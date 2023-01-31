Bradford City's Levi Sutton completes permanent switch to League Two rivals Harrogate Town

He is the second player to move from Valley Parade to Wetherby Road this month, after loanee Matty Foulds. Former Bantam Anthony O'Connor has also joined the Sulphurites this month.
Signed from Scunthorpe United in July 2020, Sutton made 95 appearances for Bradford but he has been on the bench for the last two matches, and has been allowed to leave in another month of churn at Valley Parade.
“I’m delighted to have it all done, as soon as Harrogate expressed their interest it was something I wanted to do,” said Hutton.
“I know the Gaffer and Thirs and some of the boys here, Foulds has just joined and Muldoon I know from back in Scunthorpe so I’m excited to see them.“I want to come in and help us get some positive results, hopefully push up the table, it’s a tight table and I know what a run of wins can do so that’s the aim and we’ll see where it takes us.”