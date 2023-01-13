DONCASTER ROVERS have sealed the signing of Brighton attacking midfielder/winger Todd Miller - who becomes the club's first signing of the Danny Schofield era.

Miller has joined on loan from the Premier League club for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

The 20-year-old started his professional career at Colchester United and became the U's youngest ever player in March 2019 when he came off the bench at the age of 16 years and 166 days.

That summer, Miller joined Albion's academy and development squad on a three-year contract and featured for the club in two EFL Trophy games last term, scoring in one.

Doncaster Rovers manager Danny Schofield.

Miller has found the net on his two appearances in the same competition for the Seagulls this season.

He signed a new one-year contract with Brighton last summer and has been a regular for the Premier League 2 side.

The news comes after Rovers announced the departure of defender Kyle Knoyle to League Two rivals Stockport County for an undisclosed fee.

Knoyle was one of 13 players whose deals expired at the club in the summer.

The right-back, able to speak to rival clubs after entering the final six months of his deal, informed the club of his wish to move on and Rovers have now made the decision to sell the player, one of the club's most consistent performers in 2022-23.Knoyle, 26, made 81 appearances and scored two goals after joining from Cambridge United in the summer of 2021.