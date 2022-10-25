The final match of the season saw the Millers book their place in this season’s Championship and the Gills relegated after goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green, on loan from Huddersfield Town, and Georgie Kelly secured a 2-0 away win.

Fans came onto the pitch from behind both goals and met in the middle of the pitch, where objects and punches were thrown.

The scenes were so bad, Rotherham's players and coaching staff were ushered straight off the pitch and unable to celebrate their promotion with fans for over an hour after the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all, 29 supporters have been sent postal charges for public order offences, with one of those Rotherham fans also charged with common assault for allegedly pushing a steward to the floor. It follows an investigation by Kent Police with assistance from the force’s specialist football officers and colleagues from South Yorkshire Police.

All 29 are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December.

Eleven men and one woman charged were from Rotherham, aged from their 20s to their 50s. A 22-year-old man from Doncaster and a 42-year-old man from York were also charged.

The incident was one of a spate of post-match pitch invasions at the end of last season, many of which turned ugly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CELEBRATIONS SPOILT: Then-Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (centre) and his coaching staff run down the tunnel as fans invade the pitch at Gillingham

The worst was after Sheffield United lost a Championship play-off semi-final on penalties at Nottingham Forest. A Forest fan headbutted Billy Sharp – who was not playing but was at the game – leaving him needing stitches. Oli McBurnie has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge stemming from his part in the post-match scenes, and is due in court on December 7.

Huddersfield Town were fined £70,000 for an invasion after their semi-final second leg at home to Luton Town the previous day, where there were reports of a pensioner supporting the Hatters being hit with a coin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton were fined £300,000 for the Goodison Park pitch invasion as their fans celebrated the win over Crystal Palace which secured their place in this season's Premier League.