17 free agents available to Bradford City including ex-Barnsley, Manchester United, QPR and Ipswich Town men

By the time January comes around, Bradford City are likely to have a permanent manager in place.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:49 BST

It remains to be seen who that will be, although caretaker Kevin McDonald is currently the bookies favourite.

Following a mixed start to the season, the new Bantams boss may wish to reshape the squad in the mid-season transfer window.

If limited funds are available, the free agent market could prove incredibly helpful.

Here are 17 players currently available to Bradford City as free agents.

Last club: Norwich City

1. Josh Martin

Last club: Norwich City Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Last club: Burton Albion

2. Sam Winnall

Last club: Burton Albion Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Last club: Ipswich Town

3. Matt Penney

Last club: Ipswich Town Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Last club: Northampton Town

4. Paul Osew

Last club: Northampton Town Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

