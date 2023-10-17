17 free agents available to Bradford City including ex-Barnsley, Manchester United, QPR and Ipswich Town men
By the time January comes around, Bradford City are likely to have a permanent manager in place.
It remains to be seen who that will be, although caretaker Kevin McDonald is currently the bookies favourite.
Following a mixed start to the season, the new Bantams boss may wish to reshape the squad in the mid-season transfer window.
If limited funds are available, the free agent market could prove incredibly helpful.
Here are 17 players currently available to Bradford City as free agents.
1 / 5