Next Bradford City manager: Ex-Celtic boss now among favourites behind former Fulham and Leeds United men
A new name is now among the favourites for the vacant Bradford City job.
The Bantams opted to part ways with Mark Hughes earlier this month, pulling the trigger following a 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers.
It was not a decision criticised by fans, who had turned on the Manchester United icon in more than one fixture this season.
Bradford have not been made to regret the call thus far, winning each of the three games they have played since the axe was wielded.
Here are the current BetVictor favourites to take the reins on a permanent basis.
