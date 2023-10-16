All Sections
Next Bradford City manager: Ex-Celtic boss now among favourites behind former Fulham and Leeds United men

A new name is now among the favourites for the vacant Bradford City job.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST

The Bantams opted to part ways with Mark Hughes earlier this month, pulling the trigger following a 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers.

It was not a decision criticised by fans, who had turned on the Manchester United icon in more than one fixture this season.

Bradford have not been made to regret the call thus far, winning each of the three games they have played since the axe was wielded.

Here are the current BetVictor favourites to take the reins on a permanent basis.

Here are the favourites to take charge of Bradford City.

1. Favourites for Bradford City job

Here are the favourites to take charge of Bradford City. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

25/1

2. 12. Neil Warnock

25/1 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

25/1

3. 11. Nathan Jones

25/1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

20/1

4. 10. Pete Wild

20/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

