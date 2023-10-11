In less than three months, EFL clubs will once again be able to sign players from rivals.

For all the potential benefits of the January transfer window, it can prove tricky to navigate.

Desperate situations are laid bare and clubs are often more reluctant to lose players.

This means inflated prices often have to be paid, sometimes as final rolls of the dice.

The free agent market, therefore, may prove tempting over the next few months for clubs not wanting to splash out.

Here are 17 players currently available to Huddersfield Town as free agents.