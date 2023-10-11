All Sections
17 free agents available to Huddersfield Town including ex-Sheffield United, Stoke City and QPR men - gallery

In less than three months, EFL clubs will once again be able to sign players from rivals.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST

For all the potential benefits of the January transfer window, it can prove tricky to navigate.

Desperate situations are laid bare and clubs are often more reluctant to lose players.

This means inflated prices often have to be paid, sometimes as final rolls of the dice.

The free agent market, therefore, may prove tempting over the next few months for clubs not wanting to splash out.

Here are 17 players currently available to Huddersfield Town as free agents.

Last club: Luton Town

1. Luke Freeman

Last club: Luton Town Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Last club: Aris

2. Peter Etebo

Last club: Aris Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Last club: Preston North End

3. Josh Onomah

Last club: Preston North End Photo: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Last club: Leeds United

4. Helder Costa

Last club: Leeds United Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

