All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

19 free agents Leeds United, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday could sign - gallery

The summer transfer window has closed – but it doesn’t mean there are not more deals to be done.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:04 BST

Clubs can still add free agents to their squad outside of the window and there are plenty of players still without clubs.

From experienced figures to young prospects, there is a vast array of talent available to snap up.

Here are 19 players clubs in the Championship could target following the closure of the window.

Last club: Luton Town

1. Luke Freeman

Last club: Luton Town Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Leicester City

2. Nampalys Mendy

Last club: Leicester City Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Preston North End

3. Josh Onomah

Last club: Preston North End Photo: Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last club: Cardiff City

4. Jack Simpson

Last club: Cardiff City Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield