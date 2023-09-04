19 free agents Leeds United, Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday could sign - gallery
The summer transfer window has closed – but it doesn’t mean there are not more deals to be done.
Clubs can still add free agents to their squad outside of the window and there are plenty of players still without clubs.
From experienced figures to young prospects, there is a vast array of talent available to snap up.
Here are 19 players clubs in the Championship could target following the closure of the window.
1 / 5