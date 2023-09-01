All Sections
Deadline day: Live transfer updates on Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and more

Welcome to The Yorkshire Post’s transfer deadline day live blog.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 08:41 BST

Clubs have until 11pm to conduct their transfer business as the curtain comes down on a hectic summer of deals.

Our live blog will be running throughout the day, keeping you up to date on news regarding Sheffield United, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.

Transfer deadline day LIVE

09:34 BST

Leeds ‘rejected’ bid for winger

Leeds United are said to have rejected a £20m bid from Burnley for winger Crysencio Summerville.

The 21-year-old is one of the many Leeds players to have been linked with a move in the current window.

Read more HERE.

09:10 BST

Hull City winger close to loan move

Hull City winger Ryan Longman is close to completing a loan move to Championship rivals Millwall.

The 22-year-old recently rebuffed a move to Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük - who wanted to bring him in on a season-long loan - due to a desire to stay in England.

Read more HERE.

08:59 BST

Championship club reach ‘agreement’ for Leeds defender

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh appears set for a loan exit, with reports suggesting he is Birmingham City-bound.

The 21-year-old reportedly rejected a move to Hull City.

Read more HERE.

08:36 BST

Deadline day has arrived

Welcome to The Yorkshire Post’s deadline day live blog. Our team of writers will be keeping you up to date until the deadline at 11pm.