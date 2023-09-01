Deadline day: Live transfer updates on Sheffield United, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and more
Clubs have until 11pm to conduct their transfer business as the curtain comes down on a hectic summer of deals.
Our live blog will be running throughout the day, keeping you up to date on news regarding Sheffield United, Leeds United, Rotherham United, Hull City, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City and Harrogate Town.
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Leeds ‘rejected’ bid for winger
Leeds United are said to have rejected a £20m bid from Burnley for winger Crysencio Summerville.
The 21-year-old is one of the many Leeds players to have been linked with a move in the current window.
Hull City winger close to loan move
Hull City winger Ryan Longman is close to completing a loan move to Championship rivals Millwall.
The 22-year-old recently rebuffed a move to Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük - who wanted to bring him in on a season-long loan - due to a desire to stay in England.
Championship club reach ‘agreement’ for Leeds defender
Leeds United defender Cody Drameh appears set for a loan exit, with reports suggesting he is Birmingham City-bound.
The 21-year-old reportedly rejected a move to Hull City.
Deadline day has arrived
Welcome to The Yorkshire Post’s deadline day live blog. Our team of writers will be keeping you up to date until the deadline at 11pm.