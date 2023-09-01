Everton 'back in talks' with Leeds United over Wilfried Gnonto on deadline day
The Italian attacker has been the subject of intense transfer speculation throughout the summer, with the Toffees repeatedly reported as keen on securing his services.
Bridges were rebuilt after Gnonto refused to play in two games for Leeds, but his future is now back under the microscope as Sky Sports have claimed talks have restarted.
Since coming back in from the cold, Gnonto has featured for Leeds on two occasions.
His most recent appearance was in the Carabao Cup defeat to Salford City, during which he was a persistent attacking threat.
The restarting of talks suggests Leeds may have their resolve tested, and it is not just Gnonto reported to be a wanted man.
His teammate Crysencio Summerville is said to have been the subject of a rejected £20m bid from Burnley.