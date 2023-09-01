Leeds United 'rejected' £20m offer from Burnley for winger ahead of deadline day
The 21-year-old is one of the many Leeds players to have been linked with an exit during the current window. However, he has remained at Elland Road and featured in the recent Carabao Cup defeat to Salford City.
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Leeds rejected the Burnley offer “out of hand”.
He tweeted: “Understand Burnley made £20m offer to Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville in the last 24 hours.
“Leeds rejected the offer out of hand. No chance.”
There have been widespread reports of Premier League interest in Leeds widemen, with Summerville’s teammates Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra also named as transfer targets for top flight clubs in recent weeks.
However, in the dying embers of the window, Leeds still have all three on the books.