Harrison’s move to the Toffees has been confirmed and he will spend the 2023/24 campaign at Goodison Park as a loanee. However, according to Mail Online, Gnonto is still a target for Sean Dyche’s men.
The Italy international is currently in limbo, having made himself unavailable for each of Leeds’ last two games. Discontent at his decision was voiced in the Leeds end at Birmingham City over the weekend, casting further doubt over his Elland Road future.
Everton have reportedly had a £20m bid for the 19-year-old rejected, with Leeds seemingly standing firm.
Leeds issued an official statement regarding Gnonto’s absence ahead of the Birmingham trip, which read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.
“Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town. Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow.
“This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale.”