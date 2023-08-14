All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto 'remains a target' for Everton despite Jack Harrison capture

Everton are reportedly still keen on Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto – despite already striking a deal for fellow Whites star Jack Harrison.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST

Harrison’s move to the Toffees has been confirmed and he will spend the 2023/24 campaign at Goodison Park as a loanee. However, according to Mail Online, Gnonto is still a target for Sean Dyche’s men.

The Italy international is currently in limbo, having made himself unavailable for each of Leeds’ last two games. Discontent at his decision was voiced in the Leeds end at Birmingham City over the weekend, casting further doubt over his Elland Road future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Everton have reportedly had a £20m bid for the 19-year-old rejected, with Leeds seemingly standing firm.

Jack Harrison has completed a loan move from Leeds United to Everton. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesJack Harrison has completed a loan move from Leeds United to Everton. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Jack Harrison has completed a loan move from Leeds United to Everton. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds issued an official statement regarding Gnonto’s absence ahead of the Birmingham trip, which read: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

“Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town. Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow.

“This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy is not for sale.”

Related topics:Jack HarrisonEvertonBirminghamElland Road