According to Football Insider, he could be in line for a return to the Premier League with Brentford said view a deal for the Colombian as a “possible bargain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinisterra only arrived at Elland Road last year, joining from Dutch outfit Feyenoord for a fee reported to be worth £21m.

Brentford have reportedly made enquiries over a potential deal for Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra. Image: Tony Johnson

His maiden Premier League campaign was hampered by injury but he still managed five goals across his 19 top flight outings.

The report claims Brentford are not the only club keen on the 24-year-old, with Nice and Feyenoord also named as interested parties.