Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra linked with Brentford as Premier League club eye 'possible bargain'
The winger has not featured under Daniel Farke since Leeds knocked Shrewsbury Town out of the Carabao Cup, with reports suggesting he wants to leave Elland Road.
According to Football Insider, he could be in line for a return to the Premier League with Brentford said view a deal for the Colombian as a “possible bargain”.
Sinisterra only arrived at Elland Road last year, joining from Dutch outfit Feyenoord for a fee reported to be worth £21m.
His maiden Premier League campaign was hampered by injury but he still managed five goals across his 19 top flight outings.
The report claims Brentford are not the only club keen on the 24-year-old, with Nice and Feyenoord also named as interested parties.
Leeds have already lost numerous high-profile squad members this season, with combative midfielder Tyler Adams the most recent to move on.