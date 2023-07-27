Posting on Twitter, he said: “Crystal Palace have been assessing midfielders during the window. They've looked at Ruben Vargas at FC Augsburg as a possible loan. Leeds' Crysencio Summerville is admired but would need to determine #LUFC plans for him next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summerville arrived in West Yorkshire in 2020 but it was not until last season that he became a first-team regular. He has made a total of 40 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals.

The 21-year-old is one of many players to have been linked with a move away from Elland Road. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Leeds are relatively well-stocked on the flanks, with Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Wilfried Gnonto, Daniel James, Ian Poveda and Helder Costa all on the books.