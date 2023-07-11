The 19-year-old’s emergence as a first-team star offered reason for optimism at Elland Road in a dismal 2022/23 campaign. However, the Italy international is reportedly set to move on.
According to Sportitalia, Gnonto is “very close” to joining Everton. The deal is said to be worth €22m, which would be a significant increase on the reported £3.8m Leeds paid to secure his services last year. The report claims Aston Villa are “in the background”.
There has already been a spate of departures from Elland Road since the club’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed. Among those to have left is Germany international Robin Koch, who has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan deal.
Gnonto has made a total of 28 appearances for Leeds, scoring four goals and registering four assists in all competitions.