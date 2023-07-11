The 19-year-old’s emergence as a first-team star offered reason for optimism at Elland Road in a dismal 2022/23 campaign. However, the Italy international is reportedly set to move on.

According to Sportitalia, Gnonto is “very close” to joining Everton. The deal is said to be worth €22m, which would be a significant increase on the reported £3.8m Leeds paid to secure his services last year. The report claims Aston Villa are “in the background”.